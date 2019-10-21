* × Change Settings

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão A Vida Invisível

7.8 / 390 votes

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Monday 21st October 2019
new The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 23rd October 2019.

Directed by:

Karim Aïnouz

Written by:

Murilo Hauser, Inés Bortagaray, Karim Aïnouz and Martha Batalha

Produced by:

Viola Fügen, Rodrigo Teixeira and Michael Weber

Starring:

Fernanda Montenegro, Carol Duarte, Julia Stockler, Gregório Duvivier, Marcio Vito and Flavio Bauraqui

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The year is 1950. Classical piano prodigy Eurídice dreams of studying at the Vienna Conservatory. Her sister, Guida, however, is the first of the siblings to make it to Europe, albeit fleetingly: after having eloped with a Greek sailor, Guida soon returns to Rio de Janeiro pregnant and alone, unbeknownst to Eurídice. Kept apart by a terrible lie, years pass as the two sisters forge their respective paths through their city's teeming bustle, each believing the other to be half a world away.

Reviews

