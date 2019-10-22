Streetkids United 3 is the empowering story of nine Indian girls who are chosen to represent their country at the Street Child World Cup in Moscow, Russia. The girls, who all had a rough start living on the streets where they faced abuse and violence on a daily basis, are an inspiration to everyone who meets them because of their positive and uplifting spirit. They hope to become role models for other street children and show that street children are somebody.
