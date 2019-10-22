* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Streetkids United 3

Unrated

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 22nd October 2019
new Streetkids United 3 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Cambridge Film Festival on 22nd October 2019.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Streetkids United 3 is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jacco Groen

Starring:

Sangeetha, Eshwari, Gomathi, Indhu, Keerthana and Mashia

Genres:

Documentary, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Streetkids United 3 is the empowering story of nine Indian girls who are chosen to represent their country at the Street Child World Cup in Moscow, Russia. The girls, who all had a rough start living on the streets where they faced abuse and violence on a daily basis, are an inspiration to everyone who meets them because of their positive and uplifting spirit. They hope to become role models for other street children and show that street children are somebody.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Streetkids United 3.

Streetkids United 3 Cast

Sangeetha

Sangeetha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Streetkids United 3

Eshwari

Eshwari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Streetkids United 3

Gomathi

Gomathi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Streetkids United 3

Indhu

Indhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Streetkids United 3

Keerthana

Keerthana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Streetkids United 3

Mashia

Mashia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Streetkids United 3

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:49 23rd October 2019