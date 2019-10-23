* × Change Settings

Castle of Dreams

Cambridge Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 24th October 2019
Directed by:

Reza Mirkarimi

Written by:

Mohammad Davoudi and Mohsen Gharaie

Produced by:

Reza Mirkarimi

Starring:

Hamed Behdad, Zhila Shahi, Azadeh Nobahari, Niousha Alipour, Yuna Tadayyon and Akbar Aein

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When mom is terminally ill at the hospital, dad comes along after the long years of absence. Anxious and hesitant, he has got no way but taking his son and his daughter away. But to which destination when he has not managed to build the castle of dreams drawn by mom for the children?

Reviews

