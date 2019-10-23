* × Change Settings

Tone-Deaf

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 24th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
new Tone-Deaf poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 24th October 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Richard Bates Jr.

Written by:

Richard Bates Jr.

Produced by:

Brion Hambel, Paul Jensen, Lawrence Mattis, Brad Mendelsohn and Matt Smith

Starring:

Amanda Crew, Robert Patrick, Hayley Marie Norman, Johnny Pemberton, Nancy Linehan Charles and AnnaLynne McCord

Genres:

Comedy, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship, Olive flees the city for the weekend, escaping to the countryside for some peace and self-reflection. She rents an ornate country house from an eccentric widower named Harvey. Soon two generations collide with terrifying results as Olive awakens Harvey's homicidal tendencies and is plunged into a blood-soaked fight for her life. More than your average slasher film, Tone-Deaf provides a dark critique of the bizarre cultural and political climate that currently exists.

Reviews

Tone-Deaf Cast

Amanda Crew

Amanda Crew headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tone-Deaf

Robert Patrick

Robert Patrick headshot

Date of Birth:

5 November 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Back RoadsTone-Deaf

Hayley Marie Norman

Hayley Marie Norman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tone-Deaf

Johnny Pemberton

Johnny Pemberton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tone-Deaf

Nancy Linehan Charles

Nancy Linehan Charles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tone-Deaf

AnnaLynne McCord

AnnaLynne McCord headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tone-Deaf

