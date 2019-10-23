After losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship, Olive flees the city for the weekend, escaping to the countryside for some peace and self-reflection. She rents an ornate country house from an eccentric widower named Harvey. Soon two generations collide with terrifying results as Olive awakens Harvey's homicidal tendencies and is plunged into a blood-soaked fight for her life. More than your average slasher film, Tone-Deaf provides a dark critique of the bizarre cultural and political climate that currently exists.
5 June 1986
Unknown
5' 9½" (1.77 m)
Tone-Deaf
5 November 1958
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Back RoadsTone-Deaf
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tone-Deaf
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tone-Deaf
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Tone-Deaf
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7½" (1.71 m)
Tone-Deaf