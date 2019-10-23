* × Change Settings

Bullets of Justice

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Saturday 26th October 2019
Bullets of Justice poster
Directed by:

Valeri Milev

Written by:

Valeri Milev and Timur Turisbekov

Produced by:

Timur Turisbekov

Starring:

Ester Chardaklieva, Yana Marinova, Dessy Slavova, Doroteya Toleva, Danny Trejo and Timur Turisbekov

Genres:

Action, Horror, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

During the Third World War, the American government initiates a secret project code named "Army Bacon" in order to create super soldier by inbreeding human being with pigs. 25 years later a breed called "Muzzles" have occupied top of the food chain, eating and farming humans like animals. Rob Justice is an ex-bounty hunter working for the last line of human resistance - a group of survivors hiding in a nuclear bunker deep underground. His mission is to find out how muzzles came to power and destroy them.

Reviews

Bullets of Justice Cast

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo headshot

Date of Birth:

16 May 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bullets of Justice

