Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Saturday 26th October 2019
Directed by:

Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen

Produced by:

Jeff Harden and Mark Patton

Starring:

Mark Patton, Cecil Baldwin, Marshall Bell, David Chaskin, Robert Englund and Joshua Grannell

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Examines the infamous homoerotic subtext and the special place the film holds in the Nightmare franchise as well as the gay film canon. Partly in thanks to evolving social mores, Nightmare on Elm Street 2 - which was considered controversial at the time of its release - is now being looked back upon with a new appreciation and fondness by horror aficionados and fans of the series.

Mark Patton

Cecil Baldwin

Marshall Bell

David Chaskin

Robert Englund

Joshua Grannell

