The Magnificent Obsession of Michael Reeves

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Sunday 27th October 2019
Directed by:

Dima Ballin

Written by:

Kat Ellinger

Produced by:

Dima Ballin and Kat Ellinger

Starring:

Gavin Baddeley, Tom Baker, Ingrid Cranfield, Kat Ellinger, Steve Haberman, Benjamin Halligan, David Huckvale and Ian Ogilvy

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Although he was only 25 when he died Michael Reeves opened up genre cinema to new possibilities. Now considered one of the forefathers of folk horror for his groundbreaking masterpiece Witchfinder General (1968) Reeves certainly left his mark as a director. The fact he wasn't around long enough to expand on his legacy, let alone celebrate it, is one of the biggest tragedies of British film history.

Reviews

