Daniel Isn't Real

IFI Horrorthon Release Date

Monday 28th October 2019
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Adam Egypt Mortimer

Written by:

Brian DeLeeuw and Adam Egypt Mortimer

Produced by:

Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood

Starring:

Andrew Ayala, Andrew Bridges, Katie Chang, Michael Cuomo, Griffin Robert Faulkner and Jamar Greene

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Luke decided to leave his mother's home and face emancipation, he never thought it would be so complicated. His social awkwardness and his diverse traumas will make him seek the aid of an old buddy: his imaginary childhood friend Daniel, who is now a self-confident, manipulative young man. Daniel will start to help Luke, but his intentions will soon prove to be somewhat more sinister.

Daniel Isn't Real Cast

