* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mabata Bata

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 28th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
new Mabata Bata poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Mabata Bata is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Sol de Carvalho

Written by:

Mia Couto, José Magro and Sol de Carvalho

Produced by:

Rodrigo Areias, Sol de Carvalho and Ricardo Freitas

Starring:

Filomena Remigio, Mário Mabjaia, Horácio Guiamba, Esperança Naiene, Wilton Boene and Shcozo Ichiyama

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Tsonga

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mabata Bata is a trip to the African modern rural world in Mozambique, where the magical universe is still very present on people's life who have few options to face poverty. Their great dream, still now, is to reach the 'other side', where they believe they can find potential solutions for their lives. But what is the point of making plans if the war can keep you from accomplishing them?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Mabata Bata is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mabata Bata.

Mabata Bata Cast

Filomena Remigio

Filomena Remigio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mabata Bata

Mário Mabjaia

Mário Mabjaia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mabata Bata

Horácio Guiamba

Horácio Guiamba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mabata Bata

Esperança Naiene

Esperança Naiene headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mabata Bata

Wilton Boene

Wilton Boene headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mabata Bata

Shcozo Ichiyama

Shcozo Ichiyama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mabata Bata

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:19 22nd October 2019