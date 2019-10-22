* × Change Settings

Nefarious

Unrestricted View Film Festival Release Date

Monday 28th October 2019
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Richard Rowntree

Written by:

Matthew Davies and Richard Rowntree

Produced by:

Neil Babbage, Matthew Davies, Craig Dormer, Christopher Foulser, James Griffiths, Richard Rowntree, Jo Southwell and Lee Wignall

Starring:

Aaron Thomas Ward, Richard Rowntree, Jon Vangdal Aamaas, Natalie Mitson, Toby Wynn-Davies and Nadia Lamin

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Darren, Lou, Jo and Mas live a meager existence on the fringes of poverty. Indebted to the criminal kingpin of their social housing development, they routinely fear for their lives. On the other side of town, the already wealthy Marcus and his disabled brother Clive receive a windfall in the form of a winning lottery ticket. When their worlds collide following a botched robbery, the would-be criminals get more than they bargained for, and will be tested to their limits in a desperate attempt to survive a predator of monstrous proportions.

Nefarious Cast

