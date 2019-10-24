* × Change Settings

The State Against Mandela and the Others

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 29th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
Directed by:

Nicolas Champeaux and Gilles Porte

Starring:

Quartus de Wet, Denis Goldberg, Ahmed Kathrada, Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela, Andrew Mlangeni, Max Sisulu, Donald Trump, David Yutar and Percy Yutar

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

2018 marks the centenary of Nelson Mandela's birth. He seized centre stage during a historic trial in 1963 and 1964. But there were eight others who, like him, faced the death sentence. They too were subjected to pitiless cross-examinations. To a man they stood firm and turned the tables on the state: South Africa's apartheid regime was in the dock. Recently recovered archival recordings of those hearings transport us back into the thick of the courtroom battles.

The State Against Mandela and the Others Cast

