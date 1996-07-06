* × Change Settings

Ghost Town Anthology Répertoire des villes disparues

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 30th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
Directed by:

Denis Côté

Written by:

Denis Côté and Laurence Olivier

Produced by:

Ziad Touma

Starring:

Robert Naylor, Josée Deschênes, Jean-Michel Anctil, Larissa Corriveau, Diane Lavallée and Rémi Goulet

Genres:

Drama, Fantasy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Irénée-les-Neiges, a small, isolated town with a population of 215, Simon Dubé dies in a car accident. The stunned townspeople are reluctant to discuss the circumstances of the tragedy. From that point on, for the Dubé family as well as for Mayor Smallwood and a handful of others, time seems to lose all meaning, and the days stretch on without end. Something descends slowly upon the area. In this period of mourning and in this fog, strangers start to appear. Who are they? What is happening?

Ghost Town Anthology Cast

Robert Naylor

Robert Naylor headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Josée Deschênes

Josée Deschênes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jean-Michel Anctil

Jean-Michel Anctil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Larissa Corriveau

Larissa Corriveau headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Diane Lavallée

Diane Lavallée headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Rémi Goulet

Rémi Goulet headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

