* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Until the End of Time

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 1st November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2020
?
new Until the End of Time poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 1st November 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Brian Naydol

Written by:

Brian Naydol

Starring:

Talen Marshall, Andrew Stachurski, Abbey Kate Bobzin, Randall Cropp, Jessica Trznadel and Roc Bauman

Genre:

Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At Sidi Boulekbour, staff are awaiting the Ziara, the time of the year during which the families come to visit their dead ones at the cemetery. For Ali, the seventy-year-old gravedigger, this Ziara is the same as every other year, until Joher arrives to visit her sister's grave. The only thing on Joher's mind is her preparations to join her sister. She asks Ali for help with the organisation of her own funeral. In the days that follow, Joher is initially reluctant to open up, but gradually, the cemetery becomes the location of a platonic love story, bringing life to this place of death.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Until the End of Time is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Until the End of Time.

Until the End of Time Cast

Talen Marshall

Talen Marshall headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Until the End of Time

Andrew Stachurski

Andrew Stachurski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Until the End of Time

Abbey Kate Bobzin

Abbey Kate Bobzin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Until the End of Time

Randall Cropp

Randall Cropp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Until the End of Time

Jessica Trznadel

Jessica Trznadel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Until the End of Time

Roc Bauman

Roc Bauman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Until the End of Time

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:02 24th October 2019