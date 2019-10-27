* × Change Settings

Becoming Me

Liverpool Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd November 2019
new Becoming Me poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Liverpool Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Martine de Biasi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a remote, rural, catholic village of the Alps a woman becomes a man and her ex-lover tries to make sense of it.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:43 27th October 2019