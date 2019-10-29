* × Change Settings

Slut in a Good Way Charlotte a du fun

Discovery Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 2nd November 2019
new Slut in a Good Way poster
Directed by:

Sophie Lorain

Written by:

Catherine Léger

Produced by:

Griffin Gmelich, Martin Paul-Hus and Anna Roberts

Starring:

Marguerite Bouchard, Romane Denis, Rose Adam, Alex Godbout, Marylou Belugou and Vassili Schneider

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

One tipsy evening, Charlotte, the recently heartbroken, Megan, the anti-love anarchist, and Aube, the shy romantic, stumble into the 'Toy Depot'. Charmed by the male employees, the girls fill out a job application and quickly become part of the 'Toy Depot' gang. Charlotte has found the guys to be particularly helpful in getting over her heartbreak, to say the least. But has she taken it too far? The film explores teenage girls' desires, the blurred lines between sex and friendship, and the unfair double standard imposed upon girls. It is a story of desire, self-censorship, and self-assertion.

Slut in a Good Way Cast

