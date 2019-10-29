* × Change Settings

Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc Jeannette, l'enfance de Jeanne d'Arc

French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 3rd November 2019
Directed by:

Bruno Dumont

Written by:

Bruno Dumont and Charles Peguy

Produced by:

Rachid Bouchareb, Jean Bréhat and Muriel Merlin

Starring:

Lise Leplat Prudhomme, Jeanne Voisin, Lucile Gauthier, Victoria Lefebvre, Aline Charles and Elise Charles

Genres:

History, Musical

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

France, 1425. In the midst of the Hundred Years' War, the young Jeannette, at the still tender age of 8, looks after her sheep in the small village of Domremy. One day, she tells her friend Hauviette how she cannot bear to see the suffering caused by the English. Madame Gervaise, a nun, tries to reason with the young girl, but Jeannette is ready to take up arms for the salvation of souls and the liberation of the Kingdom of France. Carried by her faith, she will become Joan of Arc.

