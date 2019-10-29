* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Delphine and Carole Delphine et Carole, insoumuses

French Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 7th November 2019
new Delphine and Carole poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Delphine and Carole is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Callisto McNulty

Written by:

Callisto McNulty, Alexandra Roussopoulos and Géronimo Roussopoulos

Produced by:

Sophie de Hijes, Nicole Fernandez Ferrer, Nicolas Lesoult and Britta Rindelaub

Starring:

Carole Roussopoulos, Delphine Seyrig, Chantal Akerman, Pierre Bellemare, Juliet Berto and Ellen Burstyn

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the 70s and 80s, activist Carole Roussopoulos and actress Delphine Seyrig made use of new video technologies to fight for the women's movement. Archive material documents their interventions into the events of the time.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Delphine and Carole.

Delphine and Carole Cast

Carole Roussopoulos

Carole Roussopoulos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Delphine and Carole

Delphine Seyrig

Delphine Seyrig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Delphine and Carole

Chantal Akerman

Chantal Akerman headshot

Date of Birth:

6 June 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Delphine and Carole

Pierre Bellemare

Pierre Bellemare headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Delphine and Carole

Juliet Berto

Juliet Berto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Delphine and Carole

Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lucy in the SkyDelphine and Carole

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:17 29th October 2019