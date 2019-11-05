* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 7th November 2019
new Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Doc'n Roll Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni

Written by:

Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni

Produced by:

Martha Kehoe and Joan Tosoni

Starring:

Randy Bachman, Alec Baldwin, Tom Cochrane, Burton Cummings, Bernie Finkelstein, Gordon Lightfoot, Kim Lightfoot, Anne Murray, Sylvia Tyson and Lenny Waronker

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Canada's history, there are few people who signified the nation's modern confidence in its arts more than Gordon Lightfoot. This singer-songwriter's singular talent in music changed the world's opinion of Canada's culture with his tremendous variety of songs that both celebrated the nation and touched its soul. Sparing nothing about Lightfoot's personal weaknesses and failures as well as his triumphs, this film covers Lightfoot's career from his own words and his closest associates with recordings of his greatest hits.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind Cast

Randy Bachman

Randy Bachman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My MindThe Boss Baby 2The PublicMotherless BrooklynPolar Squad

Tom Cochrane

Tom Cochrane headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Burton Cummings

Burton Cummings headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Bernie Finkelstein

Bernie Finkelstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Kim Lightfoot

Kim Lightfoot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Anne Murray

Anne Murray headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Sylvia Tyson

Sylvia Tyson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Lenny Waronker

Lenny Waronker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:04 5th November 2019