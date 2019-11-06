Movie Synopsis:

Music was in his blood. Growing up around like-minded individuals they set out to pioneer a whole new musical genre: Grime. From the streets of Bow, East London, to sold-out venues across the world, Shaun Lewis aka Stormin, touched countless lives through his words, his sound and his very being. He started his career as an underground Grime artist then transitioning into one of the biggest Drum and Bass MC's in the world, Stormin saw no bounds to his amazing career, until he was given news that would rock himself, his family and the music scene; he was diagnosed with cancer. During a sweeping journey from the depths of the underground music scene to a meteoric rise through the electronic music industry, Hype Master is an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to fans, friends and especially his family.