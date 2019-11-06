* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Hype Master

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th November 2019
new Hype Master poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Doc'n Roll Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Isaac Reeder

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Music was in his blood. Growing up around like-minded individuals they set out to pioneer a whole new musical genre: Grime. From the streets of Bow, East London, to sold-out venues across the world, Shaun Lewis aka Stormin, touched countless lives through his words, his sound and his very being. He started his career as an underground Grime artist then transitioning into one of the biggest Drum and Bass MC's in the world, Stormin saw no bounds to his amazing career, until he was given news that would rock himself, his family and the music scene; he was diagnosed with cancer. During a sweeping journey from the depths of the underground music scene to a meteoric rise through the electronic music industry, Hype Master is an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to fans, friends and especially his family.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Hype Master.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:26 6th November 2019