Height of the Wave Pa-go

London Korean Film Festival Release Date

Monday 11th November 2019
new Height of the Wave poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Jung-bum Park

Written by:

Kim Min-Gyeong

Produced by:

Oh Ji-Yoon

Starring:

Seung-Yun Lee

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Eschewing typical genre trappings, and all the more powerful for it, this slow burning character study creeps up behind its audience and takes us deep into the rotting hearts of its troubled characters. When police chief Yeon-su is dispatched to a remote fishing village, she takes it as an opportunity to rebuild her relationship with her teenage daughter and recover from a bruising divorce. But pretty soon her daughter is out of control, while the tight knit community reveals itself to be hiding a terrible secret it can barely even acknowledge. Chief Yeon-su quickly finds herself isolated, out of her depth and under siege as she desperately tries to do the right thing.

Reviews

Height of the Wave Cast

Seung-Yun Lee

Seung-Yun Lee headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Height of the Wave

