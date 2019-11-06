* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Digging for Weldon Irvine

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th November 2019
new Digging for Weldon Irvine poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Doc'n Roll Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Victorious DeCosta

Written by:

Angelika Beener and Victorious DeCosta

Produced by:

Yaseen Allah, Omega Baranow, Victorious DeCosta, Tasha Digital and Evan Mascagni

Starring:

Q-Tip, Lalah Hathaway, Sam L. Waymon, Bobbito Garcia, Robert Shulman and Bill Cobham

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

What happens to a dream deferred? Langston Hughes' cautionary prose has been the stimulus for some of the most important artistic offerings of the 20th century. Chiefly among them, the civil rights anthem "Young, Gifted, and Black", written by prolific musician-composer-playwright Weldon Irvine. In the wake of his untimely death, a focused, contemporary reflection upon his life reveals the astounding irony that Weldon Irvine would come to be one of the most quintessential examples of Hughes's examination. Digging for Weldon Irvine explores the enduring legacy of a man deeply vital to the culture of black freedom of expression, yet is somehow overlooked within that very lexicon. Award-winning director Victorious DeCosta (Dirty Hearts, Love Seat) brings a befitting and timely analysis to the life and legacy of Weldon Irvine, whose work drew appreciation from the likes of Freddie Hubbard and Nina Simone to Mos Def and Q-Tip.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Digging for Weldon Irvine.

Digging for Weldon Irvine Cast

Q-Tip

Q-Tip headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Digging for Weldon Irvine

Lalah Hathaway

Lalah Hathaway headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Digging for Weldon Irvine

Sam L. Waymon

Sam L. Waymon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Digging for Weldon Irvine

Bobbito Garcia

Bobbito Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Digging for Weldon Irvine

Robert Shulman

Robert Shulman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Digging for Weldon Irvine

Bill Cobham

Bill Cobham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Digging for Weldon Irvine

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:26 6th November 2019