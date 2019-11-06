Movie Synopsis:

What happens to a dream deferred? Langston Hughes' cautionary prose has been the stimulus for some of the most important artistic offerings of the 20th century. Chiefly among them, the civil rights anthem "Young, Gifted, and Black", written by prolific musician-composer-playwright Weldon Irvine. In the wake of his untimely death, a focused, contemporary reflection upon his life reveals the astounding irony that Weldon Irvine would come to be one of the most quintessential examples of Hughes's examination. Digging for Weldon Irvine explores the enduring legacy of a man deeply vital to the culture of black freedom of expression, yet is somehow overlooked within that very lexicon. Award-winning director Victorious DeCosta (Dirty Hearts, Love Seat) brings a befitting and timely analysis to the life and legacy of Weldon Irvine, whose work drew appreciation from the likes of Freddie Hubbard and Nina Simone to Mos Def and Q-Tip.