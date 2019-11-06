* × Change Settings

Steven Universe: The Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 12th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
Directed by:

Rebecca Sugar

Written by:

Ian Jones-Quartey, Chris Pianka, Miki Brewster and Lamar Abrams

Starring:

Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Deedee Magno, Tom Scharpling and Grace Rolek

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Drama, Family, Fantasy, Musical, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two years have passed since Steven Universe resolved the ongoing conflict between Earth and the Diamonds and brought peace to the galaxy, seemingly allowing Steven and the Crystal Gems to live happily ever after. However, Steven's past comes back to haunt him in the shape of a mysterious Gem hellbent on destroying him and everything he holds dear, including the Earth itself. Steven must now face the consequences of Pink Diamond's actions, save the Earth and, once again, go on a path of self discovery and change to truly earn his happily ever after.

Steven Universe: The Movie Cast

