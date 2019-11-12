* × Change Settings

Murer: An Anatomy of a Trial Murer: Anatomie eines Prozesses

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 13th November 2019
Directed by:

Christian Frosch

Written by:

Christian Frosch

Produced by:

Adrien Chef, Mathias Forberg, Viktoria Salcher and Paul Thiltges

Starring:

Karl Fischer, Alexander E. Fennon, Melita Jurisic, Ursula Ofner, Karl Markovics and Gerhard Liebmann

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The prestigious politician and large-scale farmer Franz Murer, responsible for the Ghetto of Vilnius as SS leader and NSDAP functionary from 1941-1943, stands trial in Graz, Austria. Survivors of the mass murder arrive to testify and obtain justice: to no avail.

Reviews

Murer: An Anatomy of a Trial Cast

