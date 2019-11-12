Murer: An Anatomy of a Trial

The prestigious politician and large-scale farmer Franz Murer, responsible for the Ghetto of Vilnius as SS leader and NSDAP functionary from 1941-1943, stands trial in Graz, Austria. Survivors of the mass murder arrive to testify and obtain justice: to no avail.
8 December 1956
6' 0¾" (1.85 m)
