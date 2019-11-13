* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Action

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Action poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 22 cinemas on Friday 15th November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st November 2019.

Directed by:

Sundar C.

Written by:

Sundar C., Venkat Raghavan and Subha

Produced by:

R. Ravindran

Starring:

Vishal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chaya Singh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Akanksha Puri and Ramki

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Action is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Action.

Action Cast

Vishal

Vishal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madha Gaja RajaAction

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia headshot

Date of Birth:

21 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Action

Chaya Singh

Chaya Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Action

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Action

Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Action

Ramki

Ramki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Action

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:07 13th November 2019