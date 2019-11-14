* × Change Settings

Jhalle

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Jhalle poster
Contains moderate violence, injury detail and references to self-harm. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 18 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st November 2019.

Directed by:

Amarjit Singh

Starring:

Sargun Mehta and Binnu Dhillon

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The family wants Jhalle to find a husband. They think this will be difficult because she's so crazy, but really the crazy ones are them.

Reviews

Jhalle Cast

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Binnu Dhillon

Binnu Dhillon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

