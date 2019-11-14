* × Change Settings

Nanka Mel

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Nanka Mel poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Prince Kanwaljit Singh

Starring:

Roshan Prince and Harby Sangha

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Nanka Mel Cast

Roshan Prince

Roshan Prince headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nanka Mel

Harby Sangha

Harby Sangha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nanka Mel

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:07 14th November 2019