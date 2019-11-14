* × Change Settings

Sanga Thamizhan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2020
?
new Sanga Thamizhan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 13 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st November 2019.

Directed by:

Vijay Chandar

Written by:

Vijay Chandar

Produced by:

B. Bharathi Reddy

Starring:

Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Pethuraj, Ananya, Soori and Nassar

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Sanga Thamizhan Cast

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanga Thamizhan

Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanga Thamizhan

Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha Pethuraj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanga Thamizhan

Ananya

Ananya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanga Thamizhan

Soori

Soori headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanga Thamizhan

Nassar

Nassar headshot

Date of Birth:

5 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sanga Thamizhan

Last update was at 08:07 14th November 2019