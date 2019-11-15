* × Change Settings

Love Trilogy: Chained

7.3 / 48 votes

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 16th November 2019
new Love Trilogy: Chained poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Yaron Shani

Written by:

Yaron Shani

Produced by:

Naomi Levari, Michael Reuter and Saar Yogev

Starring:

Stav Almagor, Eran Naim and Stav Patay

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rashi has been serving in the police for 16 years. Two years ago, he married Avigail, a single mom to a young girl. Rashi's tough character clashes with his step-daughter's defiant nature. This, together with the constant exposure to violence at work, cannot over-shadow his hope of becoming a father to a new baby. His world is shaken when two young boys, suspected of selling drugs at a local school, accuse him of sexual harassment. Rashi is suspended until he is found innocent. As time passes, he is pushed to extremes, where he reunites with his childhood, and suppressed dimensions in his personality are exposed.

Reviews

Love Trilogy: Chained Cast

