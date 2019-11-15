Love Trilogy: Chained

Movie Synopsis:

Rashi has been serving in the police for 16 years. Two years ago, he married Avigail, a single mom to a young girl. Rashi's tough character clashes with his step-daughter's defiant nature. This, together with the constant exposure to violence at work, cannot over-shadow his hope of becoming a father to a new baby. His world is shaken when two young boys, suspected of selling drugs at a local school, accuse him of sexual harassment. Rashi is suspended until he is found innocent. As time passes, he is pushed to extremes, where he reunites with his childhood, and suppressed dimensions in his personality are exposed.