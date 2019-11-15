* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Love in Suspenders Ahava Bi'Shlei'kes

UK Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 17th November 2019
new Love in Suspenders poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Love in Suspenders is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Yohanan Weller

Written by:

Elisa Dor

Produced by:

Leon Edery, Moshe Edery and Ofer Naim

Starring:

Yehuda Barkan, Nitza Shaul, Shlomo Bar-Aba, Gabi Amrani, Albert Cohen and Ilan Dar

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tami is a widow in her 60s and Beno is a widower in his 70s. She is optimistic, always smiling, and still talking to her husband who has been dead for a few years already. Beno is tougher on the outside, but also still suffering from the loss of his wife. Tami and her husband were successful singers so now she lives comfortably in a beautiful retirement home. He, on the other hand, is finding it hard to pay the monthly rent. Notwithstanding their differences in lifestyle and personality, and their interfering offspring and neighbors, they eventually fall in love.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Love in Suspenders.

Love in Suspenders Cast

Yehuda Barkan

Yehuda Barkan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love in Suspenders

Nitza Shaul

Nitza Shaul headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love in Suspenders

Shlomo Bar-Aba

Shlomo Bar-Aba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love in Suspenders

Gabi Amrani

Gabi Amrani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love in Suspenders

Albert Cohen

Albert Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love in Suspenders

Ilan Dar

Ilan Dar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Love in Suspenders

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:24 15th November 2019