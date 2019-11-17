Who You Think I Am

Movie Synopsis:

Claire, a 50-year-old divorced teacher, creates a fake Facebook profile of a 24-year-old woman. She finds a photo of a pretty young brunette online and uses it. She has created an entirely fictional character, but why? Originally she did it to spy on Jo, her on-and-off lover. But Jo only accepts friend requests from people he knows personally. To get to Jo, Claire sends his best-friend Chris a friend request and he accepts. The pair begins to exchange messages and their fake friendship turns into a fake love affair. Claire is in love with Chris and he is in love with her fake profile. Now he wants to meet the 24-year-old beauty he's been chatting with. She invents a busy job, professional trips and even a jealous ex. The more and more in love they are the more the situation becomes unbearable. Claire is torn between the impossibility of this love and the pain of having to admit her deception and risk losing it.