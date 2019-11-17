* × Change Settings

Who You Think I Am Celle que vous croyez

7.0 / 1686 votes

IFI French Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 17th November 2019
new Who You Think I Am poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st November 2019.

Directed by:

Safy Nebbou

Written by:

Camille Laurens, Safy Nebbou and Julie Peyr

Produced by:

Michel Saint-Jean

Starring:

Juliette Binoche, Nicole Garcia, François Civil, Marie-Ange Casta, Guillaume Gouix and Charles Berling

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Claire, a 50-year-old divorced teacher, creates a fake Facebook profile of a 24-year-old woman. She finds a photo of a pretty young brunette online and uses it. She has created an entirely fictional character, but why? Originally she did it to spy on Jo, her on-and-off lover. But Jo only accepts friend requests from people he knows personally. To get to Jo, Claire sends his best-friend Chris a friend request and he accepts. The pair begins to exchange messages and their fake friendship turns into a fake love affair. Claire is in love with Chris and he is in love with her fake profile. Now he wants to meet the 24-year-old beauty he's been chatting with. She invents a busy job, professional trips and even a jealous ex. The more and more in love they are the more the situation becomes unbearable. Claire is torn between the impossibility of this love and the pain of having to admit her deception and risk losing it.

Who You Think I Am Cast

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Who You Think I Am

Nicole Garcia

Nicole Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

22 April 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Who You Think I Am

François Civil

François Civil headshot

Date of Birth:

29 January 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wolf's CallSomeone, SomewhereWho You Think I Am

Marie-Ange Casta

Marie-Ange Casta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Who You Think I Am

Guillaume Gouix

Guillaume Gouix headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Who You Think I Am

Charles Berling

Charles Berling headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pure As SnowWho You Think I Am

