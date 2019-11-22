* × Change Settings

Just a Breath Away Dans la brume

French Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd November 2019
new Just a Breath Away poster
Directed by:

Daniel Roby

Written by:

Guillaume Lemans, Jimmy Bemon, Mathieu Delozier and Dominique Rocher

Produced by:

Guillaume Colboc, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Christian Larouche and Guillaume Lemans

Starring:

Romain Duris, Olga Kurylenko, Fantine Harduin, Michel Robin, Anna Gaylor and Réphaël Ghrenassia

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A couple lives in Paris with their daughter, who suffers from an incurable disease forcing her to live in an hermetic glass bubble. One day, a mysterious fog begins to spread in the Parisian streets, killing everyone that gets caught in it. The parents find shelter on the roof above the mist, but the daughter is still in her bubble in the now fog-filled flat. Her parents must now cope with the lack of food, power and information, but also find a way to get her out, since the bubble won't hold eternally.

Reviews

Just a Breath Away Cast

Romain Duris

Romain Duris headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just a Breath Away

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The CourierJust a Breath Away

Fantine Harduin

Fantine Harduin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just a Breath Away

Michel Robin

Michel Robin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just a Breath Away

Anna Gaylor

Anna Gaylor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just a Breath Away

Réphaël Ghrenassia

Réphaël Ghrenassia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Just a Breath Away

