Yura the Musician

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 25th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new Yura the Musician poster
Suitable for 16 years and over.

Directed by:

Pavel Selin

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following the legend of Russian rock Yuri Shevchuk and the DDT band, for eleven years and in dozens of cities, from St. Petersburg to Tallinn, this film reveals Shevchuk's thoughts about life and his Motherland.

