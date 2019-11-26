Solid Gold

Movie Synopsis:

Kaja Miller is a young and honest police officer. She is abducted and abused on one of her missions. While trying to escape, she kills her martyrs. In the final report of her mission, she tells about the incident and gives up her job. Eight years later she meets her former boss Nowicki, an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation and takes her to Gdynia. The task force of which she is part is given the task of exposing a large criminal circuit. All roads lead to Kawecki, a businessman who uses political connections to save his own skin.