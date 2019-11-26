* × Change Settings

Solid Gold

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
Current Status:complete

In 99 cinemas on Friday 6th December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 10th December 2019.

Directed by:

Jacek Bromski

Written by:

Jacek Bromski

Produced by:

Michal Kwiecinski and Maciej Muzyczuk

Starring:

Janusz Gajos, Marta Nieradkiewicz, Marcin Czarnik, Piotr Witkowski, Pawel Jakubowski and Slawomir Orzechowski

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

2 hours 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kaja Miller is a young and honest police officer. She is abducted and abused on one of her missions. While trying to escape, she kills her martyrs. In the final report of her mission, she tells about the incident and gives up her job. Eight years later she meets her former boss Nowicki, an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation and takes her to Gdynia. The task force of which she is part is given the task of exposing a large criminal circuit. All roads lead to Kawecki, a businessman who uses political connections to save his own skin.

Solid Gold Cast

Janusz Gajos

Janusz Gajos headshot

Date of Birth:

23 September 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Solid Gold

Marta Nieradkiewicz

Marta Nieradkiewicz headshot

Date of Birth:

21 June 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Solid Gold

Marcin Czarnik

Marcin Czarnik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Solid Gold

Piotr Witkowski

Piotr Witkowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ProcederSolid Gold

Pawel Jakubowski

Pawel Jakubowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Solid Gold

Slawomir Orzechowski

Slawomir Orzechowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Solid Gold

Last update was at 07:24 26th November 2019