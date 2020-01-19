* × Change Settings

Everything - The Real Thing Story

9.2 / 14 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
Everything - The Real Thing Story poster
Contains images of drug preparation. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 20th January 2020 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Official Site:

therealthingofficial.com

Directed by:

Simon Sheridan

Written by:

Simon Sheridan

Produced by:

Simon Sheridan

Starring:

Jacob Anderson, Eddie Amoo, Chris Amoo, Dave Smith, Billy Ocean, Kim Wilde, David Essex and Trevor Nelson

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dubbed 'the black Beatles' by the British tabloids, the 'other' four lads from Liverpool recount their incredible story from the tough streets of Toxteth to the bright lights of New York - a journey of international stardom as Britain's pioneering million-selling soul and funk band. Against a backdrop of prejudice and political turmoil in the 1970s, The Real Thing were the first all-black British band to hit #1 in the UK pop charts, with the universally-loved 'You To Me Are Everything'. Other hits like 'Can't Get By Without You', 'You'll Never Know What You're Missing' and 'Can You Feel the Force' set dance-floors alight, but their proudest moment was composing the rousing 'Children of the Ghetto' - the first ever protest song to address the plight of black immigrants in Britain. The group's massive success has been tempered with racism, drug addiction and suicide but, for the very first time, original band members Eddy Amoo, Chris Amoo and Dave Smith reveal the brutally honest truth.

Everything - The Real Thing Story Cast

Jacob Anderson

Jacob Anderson headshot

Date of Birth:

18 June 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everything - The Real Thing Story

Eddie Amoo

Eddie Amoo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everything - The Real Thing Story

Chris Amoo

Chris Amoo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everything - The Real Thing Story

Dave Smith

Dave Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everything - The Real Thing Story

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everything - The Real Thing Story

Kim Wilde

Kim Wilde headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everything - The Real Thing Story

David Essex

David Essex headshot

Date of Birth:

23 July 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everything - The Real Thing Story

Trevor Nelson

Trevor Nelson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Everything - The Real Thing Story

Recommendations

