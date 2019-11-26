* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sabre Dance Tanets s sablyami

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new Sabre Dance poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 27th November 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 30th November 2019.

Directed by:

Yusup Razykov

Written by:

Yusup Razykov

Produced by:

Arsen Melikyan and Zara Yangulbieva

Starring:

Ambartsum Kabanyan, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Aleksandr Ilin, Sergey Yushkevich, Vadim Skvirskiy and Ivan Ryzhikov

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Cold autumn of 1942. Second year of war. Former Molotov city, which was renamed after the war to Perm. The Leningrad Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after Kirov is evacuated here and in the process of tense preparations for the premiere of Gayane ballet. The world of a theatre in evacuation is mysterious, hungry and cold. Life, with all its wartime period tokens of the home front. Half-starved ballerinas, corps de ballet members, who turn into "Pink Ladies" on stage. Spectacles, performances in hospitals, defense factories and endless rehearsals. Final efforts to create Gayane coincide with the creation of the first tact of the 2nd symphony, often overlapping. In 8 hours Khachaturian writes the most performed creation.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sabre Dance is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sabre Dance.

Sabre Dance Cast

Ambartsum Kabanyan

Ambartsum Kabanyan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabre Dance

Aleksandr Kuznetsov

Aleksandr Kuznetsov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabre Dance

Aleksandr Ilin

Aleksandr Ilin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabre Dance

Sergey Yushkevich

Sergey Yushkevich headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabre Dance

Vadim Skvirskiy

Vadim Skvirskiy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabre Dance

Ivan Ryzhikov

Ivan Ryzhikov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sabre Dance

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:24 26th November 2019