Isra and Cheíto are two brothers who have gone their separate ways. When Isra comes out of prison and Cheíto's long mission in the navy comes to an end, they both return to the isle of San Fernando, their hometown. The brothers' reunion will refresh the memory of their father's violent death while they were still little, while the need for restoring and making it up with each other will bring them back together.
Between Two Waters
Between Two Waters
Between Two Waters