Between Two Waters Entre dos aguas

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 30th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Directed by:

Isaki Lacuesta

Written by:

Fran Araújo, Isa Campo and Isaki Lacuesta

Produced by:

Paco Poch, Dan Wechsler and Jamal Zeinal Zade

Starring:

Israel Gómez Romero, Francisco José Gómez Romero and Óscar Rodríguez

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

2 hours 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Isra and Cheíto are two brothers who have gone their separate ways. When Isra comes out of prison and Cheíto's long mission in the navy comes to an end, they both return to the isle of San Fernando, their hometown. The brothers' reunion will refresh the memory of their father's violent death while they were still little, while the need for restoring and making it up with each other will bring them back together.

