* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Brotherhood Bratstvo

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 30th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new Brotherhood poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 30th November 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Pavel Lungin

Written by:

Aleksandr Lungin and Pavel Lungin

Produced by:

Pavel Lungin and Evgeniy Panfilov

Starring:

Roman Kolotukhin, Mikhail Kremer, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Kirill Pirogov and Yan Tsapnik

Genres:

Action, Drama, War

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1988-1989. The end of the Soviet-Afghan war. The USSR begins its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Soviet General Vasiliev's son - a pilot named Alexander gets kidnapped by the mujahideen after his airplane crashes. As a result the 108th motorized infantry division's long awaited return home gets put on hold for one last mission: bring the General's son back. Based on true events the previously untold story of the courageous and tragic withdrawal campaign (through the Salang pass) reveals the danger the horror and the complexity of human nature during wartime.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Brotherhood is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Brotherhood.

Brotherhood Cast

Roman Kolotukhin

Roman Kolotukhin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brotherhood

Mikhail Kremer

Mikhail Kremer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brotherhood

Aleksandr Kuznetsov

Aleksandr Kuznetsov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Great PoetryBrotherhood

Kirill Pirogov

Kirill Pirogov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brotherhood

Yan Tsapnik

Yan Tsapnik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brotherhood

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:13 29th November 2019