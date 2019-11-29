* × Change Settings

Sorokin Trip

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 30th November 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new Sorokin Trip poster
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 30th November 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Ilya Belov

Written by:

Anton Zhelnov

Produced by:

Yuriy Saprykin

Starring:

Vladimir Sorokin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Documentary about Vladimir Sorokin, one of the most prominent Russian writers.

Sorokin Trip Cast

Vladimir Sorokin

Vladimir Sorokin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sorokin Trip

Last update was at 09:13 29th November 2019