Melmaridè

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Directed by:

Elisa Bozzarelli and Alice Daneluzzo

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Melmaridè (divorced) is the story of group of women from Piacenza, a small city in the north of Italy, who challenged the disdain of their families and of local institutions by joining the voices of the wider international feminist movement. They first founded a Feminist Collective and later started a public women's health clinic and counselling centre.

The clinic was a self-directed, self-financed and free of charge structure that offered information on birth control, medical examinations, and help on how to get an abortion at the time when abortion was still illegal in Italy. A political act that arose from a profound urgency for personal freedom and self-awareness, the establishment of the clinic united them and radically changed their personal and political viewpoints.

Forty years later, these women find themselves different, older, but still linked by friendship and the same non-conformist spirit, determined in their desire not to forget that experience that had changed them forever.

Following them in their narration, we realised how important it is that this "small" adventure in provincial Italy is not forgotten, because it is thanks to these individual and collective acts of courage that our freedom has been and is possible. This is a collective story that is made of encounters, memories and intimacy among women who are profoundly different but who are all - more or less - happily melmaridè.

