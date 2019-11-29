* × Change Settings

Through a Black Glass Skvoz chyornoe steklo

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new Through a Black Glass poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 1st December 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Konstantin Lopushanskiy

Written by:

Konstantin Lopushanskiy

Produced by:

Andrey Sigle

Starring:

Mariya Kleshnina

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

One of the most popular plot lines in literature all around the world - and probably the favorite of women audiences - is the story of a handsome prince who saves a beautiful young woman or raises her up out of poverty and misery, grants her wishes, gives her his love and - of course - a throne, which she certainly deserves because of her kindness, beauty, and various other wonderful qualities. The variations on this theme are countless, from the classic "Cinderella" or "Scarlet Sails" to Chaplin's "City Lights." But we all know that a romantic story is one thing, while life is, alas, something else altogether. And that "something else" depends on the country and era. Our story takes place in today's Russia, and that explains a great deal.

Reviews

Through a Black Glass Cast

Mariya Kleshnina

Mariya Kleshnina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Through a Black Glass

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:13 29th November 2019