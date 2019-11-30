Indian Space Dreams

Movie Synopsis:

On a fraction of NASA's budget, space scientists in Mumbai, Raghu, KP and Manchanda, are designing and building instruments for India's first astronomical satellite to explore black holes. But as things start to go wrong, they soon discover the enormity of the challenge they have taken on. Vinita, one of the young women on the Space team, is under great pressure from her parents to get married but is determined to continue in her 'dream job'. On the other side of the Space Centre wall is one of Mumbai's largest slums where, every Saturday, Raghu teaches the children science and tells them about their mission. Filmed over 5 years and with this unique access into the unseen heart of India's Space program, we get an extraordinary insight into contemporary India. A timely film that tells a multi-layered story and takes us on an emotionally compelling journey to space through the eyes of the people involved, as well as those who live next door.