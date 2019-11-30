* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Indian Space Dreams

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 2nd December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
new Indian Space Dreams poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 2nd December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th December 2019.

Directed by:

Sue Sudbury

Produced by:

Richard Melman and Sue Sudbury

Starring:

Ravi Manchanda, Sagai Mary, Vinita Navalkar, Raghu Rao, Sandhya and Sanjana

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On a fraction of NASA's budget, space scientists in Mumbai, Raghu, KP and Manchanda, are designing and building instruments for India's first astronomical satellite to explore black holes. But as things start to go wrong, they soon discover the enormity of the challenge they have taken on. Vinita, one of the young women on the Space team, is under great pressure from her parents to get married but is determined to continue in her 'dream job'. On the other side of the Space Centre wall is one of Mumbai's largest slums where, every Saturday, Raghu teaches the children science and tells them about their mission. Filmed over 5 years and with this unique access into the unseen heart of India's Space program, we get an extraordinary insight into contemporary India. A timely film that tells a multi-layered story and takes us on an emotionally compelling journey to space through the eyes of the people involved, as well as those who live next door.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Indian Space Dreams is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Indian Space Dreams.

Indian Space Dreams Cast

Ravi Manchanda

Ravi Manchanda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indian Space Dreams

Sagai Mary

Sagai Mary headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indian Space Dreams

Vinita Navalkar

Vinita Navalkar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indian Space Dreams

Raghu Rao

Raghu Rao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indian Space Dreams

Sandhya

Sandhya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indian Space Dreams

Sanjana

Sanjana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Indian Space Dreams

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:45 30th November 2019