Seamus Heaney: The Music Of What Happens

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 2nd December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2020
?
Directed by:

Adam Low

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Six years after his unexpected death in 2013, Seamus Heaney's wife Marie and their three children talk intimately about their family life and read the poems he wrote for them. His surviving brothers remember their childhood and the shared experiences that inspired many of his finest poems. Heaney's unique gifts as a poet and his personal response to the complexity and violence of The Troubles in Northern Ireland are discussed by poets Paul Muldoon and Michael Longley. His students in Harvard, Tracy K Smith (US Poet Laureate) and Kevin Young (poetry editor of The New Yorker) consider the worldwide resonances of his work.

