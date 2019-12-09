* × Change Settings

I Am (Not) A Monster

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nelly Ben Hayoun

Written by:

Nelly Ben Hayoun

Produced by:

Monika Baran, Nelly Ben Hayoun and Chloe McClellan

Starring:

Adrienn Almásy, Efrem Amare, Arjun Appadurai, Roger Berkowitz, Richard Bernstein and Leon Botstein

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Starting with the thoughts of political theorist Hannah Arendt, Ben Hayoun-Stépanian (founder of the University of the Underground) travels the world to meet a variety of people and organizations including Magid Magid, Lord Mayor of Sheffield at the time, Pussy Riot activist Nadya Tolokonnikova, philosophers, alternative schools and many more. She ponders on the ownership and plurality of our thoughts, and the means by which freedom of learning and innovative education can exist in contemporary times. The result is a joyful potpourri of ideas and alternative thinking, propelled by a thrilling soundtrack of Ethiopian hip hop. Asserting that the need for change has never been more urgent, I Am (Not) a Monster is an ambitious yet accessible activist outcry: 'knowledge is power.

Reviews

I Am (Not) A Monster Cast

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:10 9th December 2019