Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words

Movie Synopsis:

As members of the feuding Capulet and Montague families, Romeo and Juliet should be sworn enemies, but they fall deeply in love and marry in secret. That very day, disastrous circumstances lead Romeo to fight and kill Juliet's cousin Tybalt, setting off a chain of events that culminate in tragedy. Juliet takes a potion to avoid the love-match her parents have set up for her, and Romeo, believing she is dead, poisons himself. When she wakes from her deep sleep, Juliet finds the body of her love, and is so distraught that she stabs herself, joining him in death. Starring William Bracewell and Francesca Hayward with artists of The Royal Ballet, this is the story everyone knows, told in a language everyone understands, presented in a way never seen before.