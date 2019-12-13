* × Change Settings

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 16th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
Contains moderate violence and suicide scene. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Michael Nunn

Written by:

Kenneth MacMillan, Michael Nunn and William Trevitt

Produced by:

Kwesi Dickson, Michael Nunn and William Trevitt

Starring:

William Bracewell, Francesca Hayward, Matthew Ball, Marcelino Sambe, James Hay and Kristen McNally

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As members of the feuding Capulet and Montague families, Romeo and Juliet should be sworn enemies, but they fall deeply in love and marry in secret. That very day, disastrous circumstances lead Romeo to fight and kill Juliet's cousin Tybalt, setting off a chain of events that culminate in tragedy. Juliet takes a potion to avoid the love-match her parents have set up for her, and Romeo, believing she is dead, poisons himself. When she wakes from her deep sleep, Juliet finds the body of her love, and is so distraught that she stabs herself, joining him in death. Starring William Bracewell and Francesca Hayward with artists of The Royal Ballet, this is the story everyone knows, told in a language everyone understands, presented in a way never seen before.

Romeo and Juliet: Beyond Words Cast

