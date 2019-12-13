Kevin McCallister is back. But this time he's in New York City with enough cash and credit cards to turn the Big Apple into his very own playground. But Kevin won't be alone for long. The notorious Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv, still smarting from their last encounter with Kevin, are bound for New York too, plotting a huge holiday heist! Kevin's ready to welcome them with more battery of booby traps the bumbling bandits will never forget!
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9 February 1943
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4 March 1954
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
30 September 1982
Unknown
5' 5½" (1.66 m)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
14 June 1946
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York