* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2020
?
new Home Alone 2: Lost in New York poster
Contains mild comic violence and language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 30 cinemas on Friday 20th December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 26th December 2019.

Directed by:

Chris Columbus

Written by:

John Hughes

Produced by:

John Hughes

Starring:

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara, John Heard, Kieran Culkin and Donald Trump

Genres:

Adventure, Comedy, Crime, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Kevin McCallister is back. But this time he's in New York City with enough cash and credit cards to turn the Big Apple into his very own playground. But Kevin won't be alone for long. The notorious Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv, still smarting from their last encounter with Kevin, are bound for New York too, plotting a huge holiday heist! Kevin's ready to welcome them with more battery of booby traps the bumbling bandits will never forget!

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Cast

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Daniel Stern

Daniel Stern headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara headshot

Date of Birth:

4 March 1954

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

John Heard

John Heard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin headshot

Date of Birth:

30 September 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Donald Trump

Donald Trump headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:22 13th December 2019