All About Yves Yves

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
All About Yves poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 24th January 2020 view the list.

Directed by:

Benoît Forgeard

Written by:

Benoît Forgeard

Produced by:

Emmanuel Chaumet

Starring:

William Lebghil, Doria Tillier, Philippe Katerine, Alka Balbir, Darius and Antoine Gouy

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 47 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jerem moved to his grandmother's house to compose a rap record. He meets So, a mysterious investigator on behalf of the start-up Digital Cool, who persuades him to take the test Yves, a smart refrigerator, supposed to simplify his life. Gradually, the fridge will win the friendship of Jerem, to make him a star by becoming his ghost writer.

All About Yves Cast

William Lebghil

William Lebghil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All About Yves

Doria Tillier

Doria Tillier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All About Yves

Philippe Katerine

Philippe Katerine headshot

Date of Birth:

8 December 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All About Yves

Alka Balbir

Alka Balbir headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All About Yves

Darius

Darius headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All About Yves

Antoine Gouy

Antoine Gouy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

All About Yves

