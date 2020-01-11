* × Change Settings

The Swirl El Remolino

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 30th January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
new The Swirl poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 30th January 2020 view the list.

Directed by:

Laura Herrero Garvín

Produced by:

Julio López Fernández and Anaïs Vignal

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Swirl is a creation documentary on outstanding characters stuck in the most flooded region in Mexico: Esther, the brave mother of three children; and Pedro, her farmer brother. Their lives oscillate between defending their ways of understanding gender identity and their role in the community; and their everyday rural lives that have become increasingly affected by flooding due to climate change. People of water and earth, they will guide us through their reflections and coexistence throughout a year in nature's cycles. Guiding the documentary's cyclic narrative are Esther, whose hand-held camera is integrated into the narrative; and her brother Pedro, who represents the element of change and open-mindedness linked to his sexual identity. We follow them through their personal universes, uncovering their brave way of life and their visions on love, family, education and memory. Above all else, The Swirl is a tribute to the feminine identities that are configuring our.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:59 11th January 2020