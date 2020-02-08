* × Change Settings

Bento Harassment Kyô mo iyagarase bentô

6.7 / 100 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 1st March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
?
Bento Harassment poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Sunday 1st March 2020 view the list.

Directed by:

Renpei Tsukamoto

Written by:

Renpei Tsukamoto

Starring:

Ryôko Shinohara, Kyôko Yoshine, Rena Matsui, Kanta Satô and Ryûta Satô

Genre:

Family

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Single mother Kaori's daughter is in high school. The woman does her best, but the daughter is being as rebellious and cliched as she can possibly muster. Kaori tries the carrot and the stick. She tries to incent her daughter and she tries to punish the girl. The daughter's lunch box contains one mode of communication.

Last update was at 07:47 8th February 2020