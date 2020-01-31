* × Change Settings

Dagaalty

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st January 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2020
?
new Dagaalty poster
Contains moderate violence, threat, sex and drug references, strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 13 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th February 2020.

Directed by:

Vijay Anand

Written by:

Vijay Anand

Produced by:

S.P. Chowdhary and C. Ramesh Kumar

Starring:

Santhanam, Yogi Babu, Rittika Sen, Radha Ravi, Tarun Arora and Santhana Bharathi

Genres:

Action, Comedy

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)
Dagaalty Cast

Santhanam

Santhanam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madha Gaja RajaDagaalty

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dagaalty

Rittika Sen

Rittika Sen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dagaalty

Radha Ravi

Radha Ravi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dagaalty

Tarun Arora

Tarun Arora headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dagaalty

Santhana Bharathi

Santhana Bharathi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dagaalty

