A Streetcar Named Desire

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
new A Streetcar Named Desire poster
Contains moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Elia Kazan

Written by:

Tennessee Williams and Oscar Saul

Produced by:

Charles K. Feldman

Starring:

Vivien Leigh, Marlon Brando, Kim Hunter, Karl Malden, Rudy Bond and Nick Dennis

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Blanche DuBois, a high school English teacher with an aristocratic background from Auriol, Mississippi, decides to move to live with her sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley Kowalski, in New Orleans after creditors take over the family property, Belle Reve. Blanche has also decided to take a break from teaching as she states the situation has frayed her nerves. Knowing nothing about Stanley or the Kowalskis' lives, Blanche is shocked to find that they live in a cramped and run down ground floor apartment - which she proceeds to beautify by putting shades over the open light bulbs to soften the lighting - and that Stanley is not the gentleman that she is used to in men. As such, Blanche and Stanley have an antagonistic relationship from the start. Blanche finds that Stanley's hyper-masculinity, which often displays itself in physical outbursts, is common, coarse and vulgar, being common which in turn is what attracted Stella to him.

A Streetcar Named Desire Cast

